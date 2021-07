Throughout the swathe of violence from Jozi to Durban, there has been a heartwarming outpouring of support from many of those left destitute following the devastating looting spree which has gripped SA. Last night, a relieved 45-yearold Debbie Swizi sat down to a hearty vegetable stew for dinner, thanks to relief efforts by Midrand-based CK Foundation. The Zimbabwean national survives on a part-time pittance as a housekeeper, but has been largely unemployed since the Covid pandemic last year. Swazi was down to her last bag of mealie-meal and had a few potatoes in her cupboard before collecting a fresh produce...

Throughout the swathe of violence from Jozi to Durban, there has been a heartwarming outpouring of support from many of those left destitute following the devastating looting spree which has gripped SA.



Last night, a relieved 45-yearold Debbie Swizi sat down to a hearty vegetable stew for dinner, thanks to relief efforts by Midrand-based CK Foundation.



The Zimbabwean national survives on a part-time pittance as a housekeeper, but has been largely unemployed since the Covid pandemic last year.



Swazi was down to her last bag of mealie-meal and had a few potatoes in her cupboard before collecting a fresh produce hamper from the foundation.



She said her main worry was that the decimated local Cambridge Food, where she has been a loyal customer for the past three years, won’t reopen.





Thembinkosi Khumalo from the CK Foundation and Nosh Food Rescue poses for a photograph among some of the food donated to the charity, 16 July 2021, in Tembisa. Much of this fresh produce was destined for stores that were looted and now had to be donated to the charity for redistribution. Picture: Michel Bega

“It was painful to see what they were doing, because we will starve,” said Swizi.



Another resident, 59-year-old Mantoa Naha, echoed Swizi’s fears.

“If I want food I have to take a taxi and the other shops are more expensive.”

Now, she depends on charities like CK Foundation for deliveries to the area.



“I have nothing at home,” she said.



Thembinkosi Khumalo runs CK Foundation, which distributes cooked food and hampers to residents in Tembisa, Ivory Park, Rabie Ridge, Klipfontien, Karlfontien and Alexandra.

Residents of Tembisa receive food donations from CK Foundation and Nosh Food Rescue, 16 July 2021, after their local supermarket was looted and they have nowhere else to purchase fresh produce from. Picture: Michel Bega



“Not everyone was part of the looting in the townships. This has left a strain on the community because they don’t have anywhere to buy food,” said Khumalo.



Nosh Food Rescue, a NGO which supports 150 affiliate charities, said fuel shortages and road closures had compromised deliveries of fresh produce. Many of the vegetables intended for KwaZulu-Natal retailers were put on hold.

“I feel so horrible about food that gets wasted,” said Nosh managing director Hanneke van Linge.

“Now, as never before, we need to step up to meet Mandela’s call to take small actions every day,” said Caroline McCann, one of Chefs with Compassion’s founding members.



“Some participants who had already started cooking for tomorrow, are handing over their cooked soup to distribute immediately, rather than freezing it.”



The Protea Hotel by Marriott OR Tambo had committed 2 000l and yesterday handed over the first 400 litres to MES Kempton Park to meet the drastic need in the city.

– news@citizen.co.za