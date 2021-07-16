Kaunda Selisho

Yvonne Chaka Chaka recently revealed that she was approached to work on an anti-looting song with Chicco Twala.

South Africans may be hurting, but that has never stopped this country from being absolutely hilarious in responding to matters of national importance.

So, when musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka revealed that she had been contacted by an unnamed agency to collaborate with Chicco Twala on a song aimed at calming people down during the recent unrest and turmoil in the country, the country obviously had to respond.

Chaka Chaka was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on the passing of Southern African music legend Tsepo Tshola.

“I was contacted by one of the agencies yesterday, to say ‘you know, with all the unrests that are happening can you and Chicco try and do a song to calm our people…'” said Chaka Chaka (real name Yvonne Machaka).

She was speaking on the role that musicians and other artists play in “conscientising” the public about the issues of the day.

Social media users who were watching the segment shared their thoughts on the possibility of the song being made, and they were not having it.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka says she has been asked by one agency to make a song together with Chicco Twala to calm the people during these unrests and turmoil in the country.— Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) July 15, 2021

In addition to calling Chaka Chaka to order, people wanted to know which agency was behind the request.

Can we find the agency that is unleashing that Chicco and Yvonne Chaka Chaka disaster on us?— Buhle (@boohley) July 15, 2021

Someone captioned "Ke sure Brenda Fassie onyontse hampe mo aleng teng!" on Yvonne Chaka chaka's post about the song she's gona do le Sello Chicco Twala????— _maki_ (@_MakiNqaks_) July 16, 2021

Which agency is that that approached Yvonne Chaka Chaka?



Waitse we are not respected in this country.— Malome Nkuruziza (@MotlotlegiTT) July 15, 2021

One social media user even directly asked the singer not to make the song, to which she responded: “Don’t we all want [a] solution mmm?”

@YvonneChakaX2 ma'am, I beg you. Please do not make that song, please do not patronize our people. ????????. The issue is hunger and poverty I'm not sure how music will fix that.— Blvck_L♥Ve (@BlvckVe) July 15, 2021

No, please. People should learn to just say “No”. We have enough yodelling from her to last a couple of lifetimes. It’s ok to let things pass you by Aus’ @YvonneChakaX2. Just because they ask doesn’t mean you must agree. ????????☹️???? https://t.co/8UZ8tURRmg— Ditshego (@TauYaDitshego) July 15, 2021

When another Twitter user asked: “Are we certain they even asked?” Chaka Chaka responded: “Who knows.”



It is unclear whether she accepted the offer. Attempts to reach Chaka Chaka’s office on Friday were unsuccessful.

