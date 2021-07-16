Another music loss: Tributes pour in for Pat Shange

Sandisiwe Mbhele

On Thursday, the country learned of the loss of another music legend, Tsepo Tshola, who succumbed to Covid-19.

The music industry is mourning yet another loss, that of artist Pat Shange, who passed away aged 65.

News broke on Thursday of his death, after reportedly succumbing to a short illness.

Jozi FM, confirming the news, said: “Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness. His childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news.”

The South African Music Awards (Samas) said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans.”

The musician rose to fame in the 1980s, producing timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova, and Shayile Time.

At the time, the music genre “township bubblegum” was a term for the heavy dance-pop style music played in many townships across South Africa.

Tributes pour in for Pat Shange

We are saddened by the news of another music giant that has fallen. Legendary 80s bubble gum singer, Pat Shange has passed on. The music industry continues to lose its pioneers. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans. #RIPPatShange pic.twitter.com/gnLFqYZYAY— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) July 15, 2021

Covid-19 have robbed us the great and gifted people in music industry. The legends! May they soul rest in peace. Condolences to the families, friends and fans. #TsepoTshola #PatShange #SteveKekana pic.twitter.com/xwA7d70fk7— Josh #AfricaRise (@JoshKalisa) July 16, 2021

The 80s were lit also, we had di bra tsena before we knew ka hippidy hops. R.I.P Pat Shange. pic.twitter.com/P2zoQumOzS— check pinned tweet #forwhatitsworth ???????????????? (@Kon_krete) July 15, 2021

