Another music loss: Tributes pour in for Pat Shange

The music industry is mourning yet another loss, that of artist Pat Shange, who passed away aged 65.
News broke on Thursday of his death, after reportedly succumbing to a short illness.
Jozi FM, confirming the news, said: “Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness. His childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news.”
The South African Music Awards (Samas) said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans.”
The musician rose to fame in the 1980s, producing timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova, and Shayile Time.
At the time, the music genre “township bubblegum” was a term for the heavy dance-pop style music played in many townships across South Africa.
On Thursday, the country learned of the loss of another music legend, Tsepo Tshola, who succumbed to Covid-19.
Tributes pour in for Pat Shange
