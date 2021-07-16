Transport, limited services to resume in Durban

News24 Wire

The eThekwini Municipality plans to resume services on Friday after disruptions this week caused by unrest in the province.

The municipality had suspended services due to protest action in various areas of the city “which affected safety and availability of employees”, it said in a statement.

As of Friday, the municipal bus service will resume with a limited service operating in areas that are considered low risk.

“Following consultation with bus operators, the municipality will re-introduce minimal services based on risk and security assessments to ensure the safety of staff and passengers.

“Commuters are urged to be mindful that the shortage of fuel, clean-up of areas, and availability of staff might affect operations,” it added.

Taxi operators are also expected to resume their routes on Friday while other services including refuse collection and water and sanitation services will also resume.

Household waste collection will begin next week, while repairing damaged water and sanitation infrastructure has already started.

Parks, recreation, and cemeteries services remain closed except for cremation and burial services, which a skeleton staff will be attending to, the statement said.

The municipality, working together with residents, has also started with a mop-up operation, removing debris in the areas affected by the looting spree.

“The municipality is encouraged by the scores of residents and businesses who have come out to help clean up parts of the city.

“The City is calling on all residents to join in efforts to clean up their areas in a spirit of Ubuntu,” the statement said.