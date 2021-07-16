Bernadette Wicks
Life Esidimeni: New information to be presented following NPA investigations

Bernadette Wicks

Nxumalo is hopeful the upcoming inquest into Machpelah’s death – and the deaths of a further 143 victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy – will bring her and all those who lost loved ones, a step closer.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 19: Retired chief justice Dikgang Moseneke releases the Life Esidimeni arbitration findings on March 19, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Moseneke ordered the government to pay R1.2 million to each of the bereaved families. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)
Five years after mental healthcare patient Virginia Machpelah died at the unlicensed nongovernmental organisationthe Gauteng health department had placed her in, her sister Christine Nxumalo is still looking for closure. But Nxumalo is hopeful the upcoming inquest into Machpelah’s death – and the deaths of a further 143 victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy – will bring her and all those who lost loved ones, a step closer. The inquest is being presided over by Judge Mmonoa Teffo, whose task is to establish if anyone should be held criminally accountable – something Nxumalo says is vital for the families who...

