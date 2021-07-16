Daily news update: SA mourns Tsepo Tshola, Death toll rises to 117 and Zikalala’s apology

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Tsepo Tshola succumbs to Covid-19
Legendary Lesotho musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away.
According to reports, he passed away after a recent battle with Covid-19 landed him in hospital.
Tshola was an award-winning jazz musician whose debut album ‘A New Dawn’ received critical acclaim.
Death toll from violent protests rises to 117
The death toll from violent protests around Gauteng (GP) and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has risen to 117.
This was announced on Thursday by Acting Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Ntshavheni said that Gauteng was relatively calm and was steadily returning to normalcy.
15 people killed in Phoenix following racially charged clashes, Cele confirms
Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that 15 people have been killed in Phoenix, north Durban, this week following racial tensions sparked by public violence and the looting of shopping centres and outlets in KwaZulu-Natal.
Cele on Wednesday evening, along with members of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), descended on the predominantly Indian area after several reports of racially motivated attacks in the area and surrounding communities such as Zwelisha.
Buying petrol in containers banned, as shortages feared
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Thursday issued a statement preventing anyone from purchasing and/or dispensing petrol or diesel in a container.
Petrol stations, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, are on high alert, after widespread violent looting sprees that have captured the two economic hubs.
There are concerns that looters could soon plunder fuel resources, rendering transportation impossible, and further exacerbating current unrest.
EFF accuses Ramaphosa of treating most opposition parties ‘like children’
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of treating opposition parties like children, with the exception of the Democratic Alliance (DA.)
The EFF refused to be take part in Ramaphosa’s meeting with different political parties on Wednesday, describing the meeting as “non-productive.”
25,000 troops could be deployed as DA calls for protection of food, fuel security
Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says government has requested at least 25,000 troops from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to help quell the violence.
ALSO READ: State of emergency SA: What this would mean for your rights
This follows the meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, that took place on Tuesday.
KZN premier apologises for moering alleged ‘looter’ in Phoenix
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has apologised for assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix.
Zikalala was caught on video beating up a young man Wednesday during his visit to Riverhorse Valley, north of Durban, where hundreds of looters had been targeting businesses.
He was accompanied by a delegation when he visited the worst affected areas as part of assessing the damage on the ground.