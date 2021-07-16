Daily news update: SA mourns Tsepo Tshola, Death toll rises to 117 and Zikalala’s apology

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Legendary Lesotho musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away.

According to reports, he passed away after a recent battle with Covid-19 landed him in hospital.

Tshola was an award-winning jazz musician whose debut album ‘A New Dawn’ received critical acclaim.

Police and the army recover looted goods in Alexandra, 14 July 2021 after mass looting happened in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney

The death toll from violent protests around Gauteng (GP) and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has risen to 117.

This was announced on Thursday by Acting Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni said that Gauteng was relatively calm and was steadily returning to normalcy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that 15 people have been killed in Phoenix, north Durban, this week following racial tensions sparked by public violence and the looting of shopping centres and outlets in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele on Wednesday evening, along with members of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), descended on the predominantly Indian area after several reports of racially motivated attacks in the area and surrounding communities such as Zwelisha.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Thursday issued a statement preventing anyone from purchasing and/or dispensing petrol or diesel into a container. Photo for illustration: iStock

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Thursday issued a statement preventing anyone from purchasing and/or dispensing petrol or diesel in a container.

Petrol stations, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, are on high alert, after widespread violent looting sprees that have captured the two economic hubs.

There are concerns that looters could soon plunder fuel resources, rendering transportation impossible, and further exacerbating current unrest.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of treating opposition parties like children, with the exception of the Democratic Alliance (DA.)

The EFF refused to be take part in Ramaphosa’s meeting with different political parties on Wednesday, describing the meeting as “non-productive.”

25,000 troops could be deployed as DA calls for protection of food, fuel security



Members of the SANDF with an SAPS officer can be seen in Mamelodi where they searched residents homes for items possibly looted from Mams Mall during the riots and unrest, 14 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says government has requested at least 25,000 troops from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to help quell the violence.

ALSO READ: State of emergency SA: What this would mean for your rights

This follows the meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, that took place on Tuesday.

Among those who came to give support to former president Jacob Zuma is KwaZulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and the ANC’s Tony Yengeni. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency/Pool

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has apologised for assaulting a young man believed to be linked to a looting incident in Phoenix.

Zikalala was caught on video beating up a young man Wednesday during his visit to Riverhorse Valley, north of Durban, where hundreds of looters had been targeting businesses.

He was accompanied by a delegation when he visited the worst affected areas as part of assessing the damage on the ground.