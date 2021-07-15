Two Golden Arrow buses mysteriously torched in Cape Town

News24 Wire

Two Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) buses were torched at the Blackheath depot in Cape Town on Thursday.

The City of Cape Town said a radio controller reported that two stationary buses near a boundary wall were up in flames at 04:50, just ahead of the day’s commute.

The City said Metro Police officers responded and found the two buses engulfed in flames.

“The officers investigated and found no signs of protesters or suspicious activity in and around the facility,” the City said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police forensics experts were at the scene gathering evidence.

Public transport is under the whip in Cape Town, with limited taxi services in some areas after a spate of fatal shootings over a route dispute.

In 2020, a bus driver was killed and 13 buses were torched.