EFF accuses Ramaphosa of treating most opposition parties ‘like children’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of treating opposition parties like children, with the exception of the Democratic Alliance (DA.)

The EFF refused to be take part in Ramaphosa’s meeting with different political parties on Wednesday, describing the meeting as “non-productive.”

The party said that it has on several occasions met with Ramaphosa and agreed on matters, but that the President continued to say “the opposite” of what was agreed upon with leaders of political parties.

The party has since accused Ramaphosa of only listening to the DA and pushing its agenda.

This after the DA made calls for the president to deploy the army to quell ongoing violence and looting in parts of KZN and Gauteng, a move the EFF has strongly opposed.

“Ramaphosa religiously listens to the DA and reads every word of their script,” the party said.

“We do not agree with people who are looting and destroying livelihoods of black people. However, we also do not believe that they deserve to be shot at by soldiers when there can be a political solution to the chaos facing communities.”

The party said that, ongoing protests and chaos witnessed in recent days was resulted from ANC’s factional battles.

“Ramaphosa must deal with ANC factional battles and address his party members to stop burning the country, kill people and destroying livelihoods.”

“Ramaphosa must go and address communities and lower structures of his party instead of organising useless meetings.”

The EFF has called on Ramaphosa to withdraw the soldiers from the street with immediate effect.

“Stop the war he has declared on the civilians, and find a political solution to a political problem,” reads the EFF’s statement.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, the South African government has approved the deployment of 25,000 army personnel to counter the widespread looting and violence.

At least 72 people have died and more than 1,700 have been arrested in the worst unrest in to engulf the country in years.