Jeffreys Bay beaches closed after shark attacks surfer

A surfer was bitten on his right leg and torso, but is recovering well in hospital.

Beachgoers in Jeffreys Bay have been cautioned not to make use of beaches, after a man was attacked by a shark.

The National Search and Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement on Wednesday that the 40-year-old Cape Town surfer was recovering in hospital.

The man was attached while surfing at The Point beach.

As a precaution, the Kouga Local Municipality has closed all beaches and swimming areas from The Point to Kabeljauws in Jeffreys Bay following the shark attack.

According to the NSRI, nearby surfers saw what they thought was the man falling off his board. But eyewitnesses say the surfer may actually have been bumped off his board by a shark, after which he was attacked.

It is believed he managed to get back onto his board, and was helped out of the water by fellow surfers.

The NSRI Jeffreys Bay crew attended to the scene on Wednesday morning, with medical treatment initiated using an NSRI shark kit. He was injured on his right leg and torso.

Ambulances transported the man to hospital, where he is recovering.

As a precaution, the NSRI launched a sea rescue craft to patrol the surf line, and alert anyone in the water not yet aware of the attack.

