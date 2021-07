Despite assurances from the justice, crime prevention and security cluster of being “in control” of the ongoing violence, the massive looting of businesses has exposed government as being out of touch with reality, according to a counterintelligence expert. Police and state security ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have confirmed key individuals were being probed as instigators behind the widespread violence that has crippled the economy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. But their spokespersons could yesterday not comment on latest revelations contained in News24 report, pointing to the involvement of staunch Zuma ally Thulani Dlomo for fanning violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal,...

Despite assurances from the justice, crime prevention and security cluster of being “in control” of the ongoing violence, the massive looting of businesses has exposed government as being out of touch with reality, according to a counterintelligence expert.



Police and state security ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have confirmed key individuals were being probed as instigators behind the widespread violence that has crippled the economy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



But their spokespersons could yesterday not comment on latest revelations contained in News24 report, pointing to the involvement of staunch Zuma ally Thulani Dlomo for fanning violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.



Commenting on the implication of Dlomo, Jasmine Opperman, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, said: “We cannot ignore the reality of discredited people using the opportunity at play – not only to show their pro-Zuma stance, but to put them in a much stronger position.”



Opperman claimed police and intelligence structures of government were “out of touch with the reality of what is happening”.



“Government has never been in control of the situation. And if your police force is running out of ammunition, relying on private security companies to give them arms, we are in trouble.



“Government has been exposed, with ministers nowhere to be seen, before a reactive response.”