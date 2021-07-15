South Africans come together to repel depressing wave of destruction
Asanda Matlhare
Pimville resident Nhlanhla Lux, who was part of a group that made sure Maponya Mall was not looted, said Soweto residents had the responsibility of maintaining its structures.
Pimville residents protest against looting outside Maponya Mall in Soweto , 4 July 2021. Most of the businesses have been looted and vandalised. Community members protected the mall overnight . Picture:Nigel Sibanda
Read more on these topics