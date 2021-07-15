Asanda Matlhare
South Africans come together to repel depressing wave of destruction

Pimville resident Nhlanhla Lux, who was part of a group that made sure Maponya Mall was not looted, said Soweto residents had the responsibility of maintaining its structures.

Pimville residents protest against looting outside Maponya Mall in Soweto , 4 July 2021. Most of the businesses have been looted and vandalised. Community members protected the mall overnight . Picture:Nigel Sibanda
South Africans are standing together to protect and guard their communities against looters who have reduced large swathes of the country to ashes. What began as #JacobZumaArrest on social media, with people from various hostels in KwaZuluNatal and Gauteng marching and chanting songs for the former president to be released from prison, quickly turned into looting, thuggery and vandalism with a new #ShutdownSA, followed by ProtectSA. Community members and the taxi industry throughout the country decided enough was enough and decided to join forces to prevent their communities from becoming looting targets. Pimville resident Nhlanhla Lux, who was part of...

