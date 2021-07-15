Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
15 Jul 2021
5:32 am
News
News | Premium

New mom tells of 8-month struggle for UIF payout

Marizka Coetzer

The matter went from bad to worse when she was informed that the assessor originally made a mistake on the system and uploaded her claim as a miscarriage.

Picture: iStock
If becoming a new mother wasn’t stressful enough, imagine giving birth in a pandemic and waiting eight months for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to make a payout. Liesie Pretorius from Pretoria West has been struggling for eight months to get her UIF payment after giving birth to a girl in November last year. “As a new mom, I felt a bit like a failure because I could not buy the essentials she needed,” Pretorius said. She said four months without any income were very difficult because she could not even afford medical bills. Pretorius said despite paying her UIF...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Covid-19 Ters scheme extended, Ramaphosa announces
3 days ago
3 days ago

NEWS

Government in talks to reopen Ters scheme to aid those affected by recent lockdown
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

BUSINESS NEWS

More than R60bn in temporary Covid-19 relief paid out so far
4 months ago
4 months ago

BUSINESS

Tourism and liquor sectors likely to benefit from Covid-19 Ters extension
5 months ago
5 months ago