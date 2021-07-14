Hein Kaiser
14 Jul 2021
Mango staff speak out after three weeks of no pay

Last week staff pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa for intervention, but beyond acknowledgement of the letter, nothing has happened.

Staff at Mango have yet to receive June salaries.
It has been three weeks and Mango’s 749 staff have not received their salaries This despite staff and unions reaching out to the department of public enterprises, being stood up at a meeting by director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi and later not receiving any semblance of response on a second attempt to meet with him or Minister Pravin Gordhan. The airline’s executive is still unable to answer questions, SAA is mum and there is still no word from Mango’s ultimate shareholder - the government. Last week staff pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa for intervention, but beyond acknowledgement of the letter, nothing has...

