Daily news update: Action SA takes on Ramaphosa, Andile Lungisa suspended and Mantashe defends Zuma

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The DA has officially laid criminal charges against EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma’s children, Duduzane Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Edward Zuma for encouraging violence.

The DA laid the charges at the Cape Town police station on Wednesday.

Speaking in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that following their remarks on social media, the four needed to be held accountable for the looting and violence the country has witnessed over the past few days.

Former deputy president of the ANC Youth League and ANC councilor in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro Andile Lungisa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has suspended Nelson Mandela Bay councilor Andile Lungisa for a period of 18 months.

Lungisa faced the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) after being charged for violating Rule 25.17.2. of the party’s constitution. The charges relate to his criminal record, attained for smashing a glass jug on an opposition party member’s head five years ago.

Gwede Mantashe and Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Vathiswa Ruselo

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says he believes that the jail sentence imposed on former president Jacob Zuma was harsh.

‘My view is that any [prison] sentence for an 80 year old is harsh,” the Minister told on Newzroom Afrika.

Zuma was slapped with a 15-month prison sentence when he was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on 29 June, for failing to comply with the court’s ruling for him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

SANDF members stationed in Alexandra to assist police with rioting and looters on 13 July 2021 in Johannesburg. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced deployment of SANDF in support of police to stabilise violent protests and looting. Picture: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

South Africans spent most of mid-July glued to their news outlets, from established media outlets to TikTok, from streaming news to old-fashioned printed words, to see just one thing: would Jacob Zuma blink? Would the country finally get some taste of revenge for the state capture, looting, destruction of institutions and threats to the country’s democracy their former president had enabled and championed? Would the rule of law win?

Looting at Mayfield Square in Daveyton, 13 July 2021 Police were extremely over extended and arrested a large number of looters, but they simply couldn’t cope with the sheer numbers. Picture: Neil McCartney

The cost of the looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal already exceeds R5 billion, with more than 800 shops in KZN and 100 in Gauteng looted and burnt, according to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA).

The CGCSA says it is concerned about the potential impact of the disruptions on food security in the country and various supply chain issues as factories are unable to produce, resulting in food shortages which will mostly affect the most vulnerable and poor.

The Estcourt Correctional Centre where former president Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court. Picture: AFP

The Jacob Zuma foundation has dismissed claims that former president Jacob Zuma was visited by a delegation in prison.

This is after reports suggested that the delegation went to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma is currently serving his prison sentence in an effort to discuss the former president’s release.

Members of the SAPS battled with looters at Diepkloof Square in Soweto, 13 July 2021. Shopping centres, malls and stores have been looted across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for a number of days. Picture: Michel Bega

Six days of violent protests and looting have left parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng decimated, which has led to increasing calls for the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in South Africa.

But what exactly would this mean for South Africans? Should we be in favour of this decision without understanding the implications of such a drastic step?