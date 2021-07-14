Senior citizens suffer as Sassa cash payment points suspended

The continuing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have sparked fear and caused untold suffering among senior citizens in far-flung villages in Limpopo. The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) yesterday put on hold the payment of social grants at all pay points in the five regions of Waterberg, Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Capricorn. More than 2 .5 million people in Limpopo received pension grants every month, but Sassa provincial spokesperson Norman Kutama said all cash transit teams had been ordered not to deliver cash after a risk assessment was conducted. He advised beneficiaries to use banks or ATMs to withdraw cash....

The continuing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have sparked fear and caused untold suffering among senior citizens in far-flung villages in Limpopo.



The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) yesterday put on hold the payment of social grants at all pay points in the five regions of Waterberg, Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Capricorn.



More than 2 .5 million people in Limpopo received pension grants every month, but Sassa provincial spokesperson Norman Kutama said all cash transit teams had been ordered not to deliver cash after a risk assessment was conducted.



He advised beneficiaries to use banks or ATMs to withdraw cash. But that was no solution for pensioners in rural Limpopo.



“They want us to taste poison with our tongues. How dare they tell us to withdraw money in town when they know very well that the Zulus are out there waiting to attack,” said pensioner NgwakoThalaza Molewa of Relela village

outside Tzaneen.



Mmalehu Rasebotsa of Marirone village in Bolobedu said: “Using ATMs and banks is too risky and modern. Most pensioners are illiterate and cannot operate these machines.”



Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said there were no incidents of protest and looting reported in Limpopo, but the police were on alert.