Alex Japho Matlala
14 Jul 2021
5:15 am
Senior citizens suffer as Sassa cash payment points suspended

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) yesterday put on hold the payment of social grants at all pay points in the five regions of Waterberg, Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Capricorn.

Picture: Flickr/GovernmentZA
The continuing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have sparked fear and caused untold suffering among senior citizens in far-flung villages in Limpopo. The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) yesterday put on hold the payment of social grants at all pay points in the five regions of Waterberg, Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Capricorn. More than 2 .5 million people in Limpopo received pension grants every month, but Sassa provincial spokesperson Norman Kutama said all cash transit teams had been ordered not to deliver cash after a risk assessment was conducted. He advised beneficiaries to use banks or ATMs to withdraw cash....

