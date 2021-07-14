Bernadette Wicks
14 Jul 2021
Defence expert says 2,500 SANDF members ‘enough’

Bernadette Wicks

He said there were only about 34 000 active uniformed SANDF members in total, of which only about 12 000 were part of the regular force infantry battalions.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Tracy Lee Stark
After days of violent rioting and the loss of at least a reported 45 lives, as well as infrastructure and property damage worth millions – if not billions – of rands, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally called in the troops on Monday. But questions have been raised around whether the 2 500 members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) are enough to make a difference. Defence expert Darren Olivier says they are. “Clearly this isn’t a lot, but we don’t spend enough on defence to have so many infantry units that tens of thousands could be deployed at a time,”...

