Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
14 Jul 2021
5:01 am
News
News | Premium

Marikana, apartheid could be behind delayed army deployment – analyst

Eric Naki

The country was let down by the poor response of state security, which could have acted early and swiftly to prevent them from starting in the first place.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Tracy Lee Stark
The ghosts of Marikana and apartheid-style authoritarianism could be behind the delay to deploy the army to assist to quell the ongoing looting and violence in the country, but poor leadership has also been blamed. Most importantly, One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane pointed to the beginning of the end of the ANC-inspired liberation euphoria. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) put the blame squarely on absent leadership and lack of control under the ANC for the escalation of the violence. Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said government wanted to avoid being seen to employ apartheid-style heavy-handed tactics to crush...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Why not ask Zuma to end it?
14 seconds ago
14 seconds ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Now is time for strong leadership
1 min ago
1 min ago
PREMIUM!

PROTESTS

‘We don't know where we're going to work,' says employee after business looted
12 mins ago
12 mins ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Defence expert says 2,500 SANDF members 'enough'
11 mins ago
11 mins ago