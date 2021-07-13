Riots death toll rises to 72

Siyanda Ndlovu

It said while the riots reached Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, law enforcement managed to contain the situation.

Police have confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng has risen to 72. A total of 1,234 people have been arrested for looting.

“More boots have been on the ground to police the rampant elements of criminality perpetuated by the looting of businesses and destruction of property. The number of arrests have risen to 1 234 (KZN 549 and GP 683),” reads a statement from the NatJOINTS.

“Law enforcement officers patrolling identified areas of threat in an effort to deter possible opportunistic criminality.”

The SAPS, Defence and SSA as co-chairpersons of the NatJOINTS have condemned the attacks on law enforcement officers after the death of a police officer in Ekurhuleni.

Seven more Saps members are recovering from injuries sustained while responding to violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Meanwhile, it said that police from Soweto operationalised information received from the Intelligence Coordinating Committee which led to the arrest of two on-duty Reservist Constables found in possession of property alleged to have been stolen during the incidents of looting of businesses in Soweto.

It is further alleged that the two suspects were found off-loading suspected stolen property from a state vehicle.