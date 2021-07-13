Twitter suspends Malema from posting to the public

Siyanda Ndlovu

This after his tweets condemning the deployment of the SANDF and threats to join the protests.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is suspended from posting on Twitter.

This was posted by the party’s deputy president Floyd Shivhambu on Tuesday evening.

Shivambu shared a screengrab of Malema’s profile displaying a message of suspension.

He said Malema was suspended for his tweets condemning the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help the police in quelling the ongoing violent protests that have flared up in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng recently.

So @Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of CiC @Julius_S_Malema for tweeting #NoToSoldiers & stating the fact that “War is declared on civilians”?. The white capitalist establishment is desperate to protect their puppet who’s failing to provide leadership! pic.twitter.com/ouOfD3RTvr— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 13, 2021

He threatened that if the SANDF is deployed, the party would encourage its supporters to join the protests as it was a declaration of war.

“No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready… they won’t kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers,” reads Malema’s tweet.

Malema said that deploying the army and calling for a state of emergency was going to have innocent people killed.

“As usual they’re going to kill the innocent. In honour of Collins Khoza and all Citizens who were harassed during level 5 say #NoToSoldiers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would lay criminal charges against Malema and former president Jacob Zuma’s children, Duduzane Zuma and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla following their remarks on social media.

“It’s time for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and many others who have incited violence to be held accountable for the looting and violence we have witnessed over the last few days,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday.

“It is completely wrong for leaders to be doing this in South Africa in a situation like this. It’s no secret that leaders of the pro-Zuma faction, as well as others with aligned interests, have been fanning the flames on social media with impunity,” explained Steenhuisen.