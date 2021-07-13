News
News | South Africa
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
13 Jul 2021
7:08 pm

WATCH: Community saves child from high rise building on fire

Citizen Reporter

It is alleged that looters set alight a building with people inside as violent protests continue in the city and across the province.

People jumping off a high rise building that was set alight by protesters with people inside. Picture Screengrab

A video of people trying to escape the fire from a high-rise building in Durban is making rounds on social media.

It is not clear when the incident took place but it is understood to have taken place in City Life building on Anton Lembede street.

It is alleged that looters set alight a building with people inside as violent protests continue in the city and across the province.

In the video, a woman can be seen catching a baby thrown from an upper floor before throwing it down to those on the ground in an attempt to save the baby while onlookers take videos.

Sporadic unrest and looting continued on Tuesday in Durban and across the province with people targeting warehouses.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday condemning the violence and announcing military deployment, looting has been reported across the province and has spread to other parts in Gauteng as well.

