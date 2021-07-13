Brian Sokutu
‘It feels like a civil war,’ says Ekurhuleni resident

Brian Sokutu

Kumalo said: 'What we see around us is no protest but pure criminality and opportunism. Law-abiding citizens like myself are very afraid to go out.'

An EMPD officer uses his phone to capture footage while people carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega
Ekurhuleni resident Dan Kumalo has every reason to be apprehensive. Under normal circumstances, Kumalo would find it easy to freely walk out to the shops and mingle with locals in his bustling Vosloorus neighbourhood. But not anymore. The ongoing multimillion-rand destruction of businesses, looting of shops, burning of trucks and the bombing of automated teller machines in Vosloorus has marked the lawlessness that has engulfed parts of South Africa – Alexandra, Johannesburg, and some areas of KwaZulu-Natal. This in protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, currently serving a 15-month sentence imposed for contempt of the Constitutional Court....

