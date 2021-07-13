‘It feels like a civil war,’ says Ekurhuleni resident
Brian Sokutu
Kumalo said: 'What we see around us is no protest but pure criminality and opportunism. Law-abiding citizens like myself are very afraid to go out.'
An EMPD officer uses his phone to capture footage while people carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega
