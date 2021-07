Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba is going all out fighting the spread of the coronavirus in agricultural rural Limpopo. The MEC has embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive for vaccinators who would work hand-in-glove with the provincial department of health to vaccinate the more than 5.8 million population in the area. Yesterday, the MEC marched to her home region of Vhembe where she recruited 84 nursing students from the University of Venda to join the thousands of health workers currently vaccinating people in the province’s five regions. “This is part of government’s plan to expand the pool of our...

“This is part of government’s plan to expand the pool of our qualified vaccinators who will join our current vaccinators to fast-track vaccinations,” said Ramathuba during a training session on campus yesterday.



The university, according to the MEC, will deploy 84 final-year students, including their tutors, as new vaccinators.



“We are expecting both the University of Limpopo and Limpopo Nursing college to be deploying more of their students as soon as they are done with their current examinations block.



“We have identified these students to assist in the vaccination programme as they are almost done with their studies

to be professional nurses,” Ramathuba said.