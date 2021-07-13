Citizen reporter
13 Jul 2021
5:21 am
Basa wants Command Council to provide data justifying alcohol ban

Citizen reporter

The beer industry, along with the broader alcohol sector, made a number of proposals to NatJoints, including allowing all licensed establishments to be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption under adjusted alert level 4, says Basa.

Tavern owners say they cannot afford another ban on liquor sales after the national coronavirus command council imposed a ban on alcohol sales three times last year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) will be submitting an urgent Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA)application to the National Covid Command Council to obtain the data and evidence on which it based its decision to extend the fourth alcohol ban for another two weeks – as announced by President Ramaphosa on Sundaynight. “The latest alcohol ban, which has been in place since 28 June, has already served a devastating blow to the alcohol industry, putting an estimated 4 603 jobs at risk as well as potential loss of R5.1 billion in taxes and excise duties,” said Patricia...

