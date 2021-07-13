Basa wants Command Council to provide data justifying alcohol ban
Citizen reporter
The beer industry, along with the broader alcohol sector, made a number of proposals to NatJoints, including allowing all licensed establishments to be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption under adjusted alert level 4, says Basa.
Tavern owners say they cannot afford another ban on liquor sales after the national coronavirus command council imposed a ban on alcohol sales three times last year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
