Basa wants Command Council to provide data justifying alcohol ban

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) will be submitting an urgent Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA)application to the National Covid Command Council to obtain the data and evidence on which it based its decision to extend the fourth alcohol ban for another two weeks – as announced by President Ramaphosa on Sundaynight. “The latest alcohol ban, which has been in place since 28 June, has already served a devastating blow to the alcohol industry, putting an estimated 4 603 jobs at risk as well as potential loss of R5.1 billion in taxes and excise duties,” said Patricia...

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) will be submitting an urgent Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA)

application to the National Covid Command Council to obtain the data and evidence on which it based its decision to extend the fourth alcohol ban for another two weeks – as announced by President Ramaphosa on Sunday

night.



“The latest alcohol ban, which has been in place since 28 June, has already served a devastating blow to the alcohol industry, putting an estimated 4 603 jobs at risk as well as potential loss of R5.1 billion in taxes and excise duties,” said Patricia Pillay, Basa chief executive.



“In all our discussions with government, it has been acknowledged that the main driver of infections is large gatherings and the failure to observe mask-wearing and social distancing protocols. We have also not been provided with the data showing the link between alcohol and increased hospital admissions.



“We have, therefore, decided to submit our PAIA application in order to understand the rationale for the extension of the current ban when it is clear that thousands more jobs will be shed and billions more will be lost to the national fiscus.”



Pillay said media outlets had reported that Cabinet decided two weeks ago the current adjusted level 4 restrictions would be in place for 21 days but to manage concerns from the business community, President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to announce these would be in place for two weeks and would then be reviewed.



“If this is true, then Basa also questions its engagements with the National Joint and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) this week via the National Economic Development and Labour Council on the current lockdown regulations,” Pillay said.



“The beer industry, along with the broader alcohol sector, made a number of proposals to NatJoints, including allowing all licensed establishments to be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption under adjusted alert level 4.



“This would allow these businesses to earn an income, would stop citizens from buying from the flourishing illicit market, while also ensuring they consume alcohol in the safety of their homes.”

– news@citizen.co.za