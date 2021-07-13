Rorisang Kgosana
Ongoing unrest will fuel another Covid infection spike

Due to the lag time between being infected and being admitted to hospital, hospital admission and the death rate could however continue to be high.

People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega
With lockdown restrictions being extended by a further two weeks due to a spike in Covid infections, the ongoing riots won't be doing South Africa any favours and is likely to be a massive driver of increased infections. Experts say despite the current vaccination programme, the biggest driver of infections is gatherings and the protests in several parts of the country are no different than any other mass gathering. Lockdown level 4 was extended by two weeks by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, following a surge in infections and the country recording an average of 20,000 daily new infections. The...

