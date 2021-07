South Africa has not been this close to civil war since the early ’90s and it is the first time since PW Botha’s Total Onslaught and state of emergency that the military been called in to crack the whip of public order. And three decades ago, the only time shopping malls closed was when they were bombed. But by Monday afternoon, centres and malls had shut one after the other as a precautionary measure after widespread thuggery replaced rational protest and responsible citizenry. If the military cannot contain the spread of this social infection, President Cyril Ramaphosa may have no...

A shopkeeper, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, lost his livelihood this past weekend when his retail store was looted and torched.

“Once they have exhausted retail, what’s to stop this mob from heading to the suburbs and attacking homes, stealing, burning and killing,” he said.

“I am done with this country. And I will not be surprised at a mass exodus out of this country after this sh**tfest.”

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen warned that “the security services need to regain the initiative before nightfall or else it’s going to make it a million times harder to get through the night

without even further widespread looting, destruction and loss of life”.

“All those people who said we will not become like our northern neighbour. Well, is this not Zimbabwe 2.0?”

“It is heartbreaking,” said

Tracy Sutherland, a fuming centre manager in Osizweni in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, where businesses was looted and torched on Sunday night.

“Over the past few days South Africans have seen their country go up in flames and now, we are one of the growing number of statistics at the receiving end of a vary scary criminal element.”

Sutherland added that many of the retailers in the centre did not have insurance cover.

“These are small family enterprises trading under very challenging economic conditions. It’s not always possible for them to afford premiums.”

The United States embassy media office said an inclusive, peaceful dialogue was essential.

A business analyst, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the impact of the violence would have major consequences for South Africa.

“First there is the direct cost damage to goods, property and infrastructure. And then the follow-on costs, like how our entire transport infrastructure has come to a halt.”

“If the government does not step in and quell this uprising, we could be on the brink of civil war,” he said.