News
News | World
AFP
2 minute read
13 Jul 2021
1:05 am

Pope to spend few more days in hospital after operation

AFP

Pope Francis will spend a few more days in hospital following his colon surgery, the Vatican said Monday, adding that the football-mad pontiff was cheered by Argentina and Italy’s weekend victories. Francis will “remain hospitalised for a few more days in order to optimise the medical and rehabilitation therapy,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said. The 84-year […]

A handout photograph taken and released by the Vatican Media on July 11, 2021 shows Pope Francis speaks with a doctor at the Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, where he is recovering from colon surgery. - Pope Francis has had "satisfactory blood tests" as he recuperates from colon surgery and is gradually starting to work again, according to the daily bulletin from his spokesman on July 10, 2021. The 84-year-old pontiff underwent a scheduled surgery on his colon and is recuperating at Rome's Gemelli hospital. (Photo by - / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Pope Francis will spend a few more days in hospital following his colon surgery, the Vatican said Monday, adding that the football-mad pontiff was cheered by Argentina and Italy’s weekend victories.

Francis will “remain hospitalised for a few more days in order to optimise the medical and rehabilitation therapy,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The 84-year old underwent planned surgery for inflammation of the colon on July 4. The following day, the Vatican said he was expected to stay at least seven days at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital.

It was not clear if Francis, who loves football but goes to bed early, stayed up to watch the European championship final between Italy and England, which his adopted homeland won on penalties.

But he likely heard the celebratory fireworks and raucous beeps from cars and scooters across Rome.

The Argentine pope has spent much of his recovery period pacing the hospital’s corridors. His mood is likely to have been lifted Saturday by Argentina’s win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final.

Francis was “sharing the joy for the victory of the Argentine and Italian national teams with the people close to him”, Bruni said.

And in doing so he had “dwelt on the meaning of sport and its values, and on the sporting ability to accept any result, even defeat”, he said.

“Only in this way, in the face of life’s difficulties, is it possible to always put yourself out there, fighting without giving up, with hope and trust,” Francis was quoted as saying.

– Sunday Angelus from hospital –

On Sunday, the pope greeted well wishers from his balcony on the hospital’s 10th floor, where he delivered the Angelus prayer, thanking them for their support “from the bottom of my heart”.

He had earlier visited children in the nearby cancer ward, some of whom then went with him to the balcony and stood by him, Bruni said.

He was photographed Sunday looking cheerful in a wheelchair as he greeted staff and a fellow patient.

Francis is in the same suite used by Pope John Paul II — who also lead the Angelus prayer from there — and has celebrated mass in the apartment’s private chapel with those looking after him.

The pontiff temporarily ran a fever last week after his operation for “severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis”.

But a chest and abdomen scan and other tests revealed no particular abnormalities.

Diverticula are small bulges or pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine. Diverticulitis occurs when they become inflamed or infected.

Sclerosis is normally defined as a hardening of tissue.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

WATCH: Pope gifted with Spider-Man Marvel superhero mask
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

WORLD

Virus deaths top 4,000 in India as pope calls for patent waivers
2 months ago
2 months ago

WORLD

Pope Francis allows Vatican courts to try cardinals and bishops
2 months ago
2 months ago

WORLD

Pope celebrates mass of 'mercy' with prisoners, refugees
3 months ago
3 months ago


EDITOR'S CHOICE

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

WATCH: Pope gifted with Spider-Man Marvel superhero mask
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

WORLD

Virus deaths top 4,000 in India as pope calls for patent waivers
2 months ago
2 months ago

WORLD

Pope Francis allows Vatican courts to try cardinals and bishops
2 months ago
2 months ago

WORLD

Pope celebrates mass of 'mercy' with prisoners, refugees
3 months ago
3 months ago