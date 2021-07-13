Daily news update: SANDF deployed to KZN, Gauteng and tributes pour in for Lesego Semenya

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening said that the country had witnessed acts of violence and intimidation “rarely seen before in the history of our democracy”. He lamented the effect on the economy and the fact that people had died.

“There are several families in deep mourning,” and he named some of those confirmed to have died so far.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Tracy Lee Stark

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that troops will be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with reports coming in of troops already being deployed on the streets Pietermaritzburg.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) was said to have requested assistance from the SANDF to assist police in both Gauteng and KZN “to quell the unrest that has gripped both provinces in the last few days”.

Jacob Zuma in his home in Nkandla. Picture: AFP/Emmanuel Croset

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC has asked the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison, pending its decision on his application to rescind the bruising judgment handed down against him last month.

The application came before the apex court on Monday morning and saw Mpofu – who is representing Zuma in the proceedings – argue for almost five hours, right at the end of which he urged the court to order Zuma’s release for now.

Les Da Chef has died. Picture: Instagram

The announcement was made on Twitter by the account Miz Marcee. It now has been confirmed by his partner Sisipho Gncana. He was known for making traditional dishes more mainstream and with a modern twist. Gaining notoriety over the years, he created a cooking community on his social media, by sharing food tips and how to make our mom’s famous dishes easier.

People take part in a demonstration to support the government of the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, marching through a town chanting “Down with the dictatorship” and “We want liberty.” Picture: YAMIL LAGE/AFP

Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, chanting, “Down with the dictatorship,” as President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his supporters to confront the demonstrators.

The anti-government rallies started spontaneously in several cities as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food.

Junior Mendieta of Stellenbosch FC is said to have attracted interest from Mamelodi Sundowns. (Shaun Roy/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena is understood to have always been an admirer of Stellenbosch FC’s Junior Mendieta and could lure the Argentine attacker to Chloorkop as Sundowns continue their recruitment trail.

As reported by this website in March, Mendieta is said to have also attracted the prying eye of Kaizer Chiefs, who are on a recruitment trail to lure players for the upcoming season, when they will be able to sign new players as their transfer ban will be lifted.