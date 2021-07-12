Pro-Zuma protests: Ramaphosa to host second family meeting in two days

Citizen Reporter

The president is set to address the country on government's plans to deal with the ongoing pro-Zuma protests and related violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday afternoon regarding government’s response to the ongoing violence and looting which has broken out across several provinces.

In a statement released on Monday, the Presidency said the exact time of the address would be announced later, and this comes after the earlier announcement that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed to assist in quelling the violence.

According to the Presidency’s statement, the decision to deploy the SANDF comes after a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS). The military deployment will happen in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, which allows for their deployment in cooperation with the police.

On Sunday night, Ramaphosa warned those responsible for the violence that the full force of the law would come down on them.

In Monday’s statement, the Presidency also warned against posting fake news on social media, and has urged the reporting of criminals and videos of criminality with the police.

More information on the president’s address will be shared once available.