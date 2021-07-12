News
Courts | News | South Africa
Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
12 Jul 2021
2:30 pm

Release Zuma until you’ve made your decision, Mpofu asks ConCourt

Bernadette Wicks

The rescission application came before the apex court on Monday morning and saw Mpofu - who is representing Zuma in the proceedings - argue for almost five hours.

Jacob Zuma in his home in Nkandla. Picture: AFP/Emmanuel Croset

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC has asked the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison, pending its decision on his application to rescind the bruising judgment handed down against him last month.

ALSO READ: Mpofu asks judges: ‘Who guards the guardians’ in the ConCourt?

The application came before the apex court on Monday morning and saw Mpofu – who is representing Zuma in the proceedings – argue for almost five hours, right at the end of which he urged the court to order Zuma’s release for now.

Mpofu asks judges: ‘Who guards the guardians’ in the ConCourt?

“Assuming the judgment of this court will be reserved, then what should happen in the interim?” he said.

He argued the court was empowered to “fashion” the remedy they were after.

“Namely that in that eventuality, in the interim the former president be released from custody,” Mpofu said.

This, he said, on the basis of “the usual irreparable harm kind of test”.

ALSO READ: KZN judges warned to watch their backs

He pointed out that the same court had taken three months to hand down the ruling at the heart of the case, in which it found Zuma in contempt for refusing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

“But even if it’s a day or two, it doesn’t really matter because a person’s liberty is important,” he said.

The move comes after the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week dismissed an urgent application to stay his detention, which Zuma had lodged there. Judge Jerome Mnguni ultimately found that the high court did not have the jurisdiction to interfere with an order handed down by the ConCourt.

Zuma is currently being detained at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

After a week of a will-he-or-won’t-he, Zuma eventually capitulated and handed himself over to authorities last week.

Pro-Zuma protests leave six dead and over 200 people arrested

His incarceration has since triggered widespread riots, notably in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with at least six people killed in the unrest and several more injured.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

ENTERTAINMENT

Thuli Phongolo: 'The Zumas are out of hand'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Mpofu asks judges: 'Who guards the guardians' in the ConCourt?
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Zuma arrest a positive spinoff for ANC
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Stop enabling the ANC, give Zuma a double Pfizer
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

ENTERTAINMENT

Thuli Phongolo: 'The Zumas are out of hand'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Mpofu asks judges: 'Who guards the guardians' in the ConCourt?
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Zuma arrest a positive spinoff for ANC
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Stop enabling the ANC, give Zuma a double Pfizer
2 days ago
2 days ago