Jacob Zuma is a Machiavellian schemer, not some dictator in Malawi

Earl Coetzee

SA is facing one of its biggest crises since the victory over apartheid, and not surprisingly, it is coming in the form of our very own wannabe 'Big Man'.

Jacob Zuma. Picture supplied.
It takes a big man to admit that you've screwed up. Former Malawian Big Man Hastings Banda was such a man. A deeply flawed man, but a big one nonetheless. During his reign, from 1964 to 1994, Banda tolerated no dissent and meted out punishment for any slight, whether real or imagined. This meant scores of Malawians were jailed, exiled or killed, with some unverified reports even suggesting his opponents were fed to crocodiles. Some place his body count at over 6000 people. So, what I'm trying to say is that he wasn't such a nice guy. He did do...

