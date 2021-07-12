IN PICS, WATCH: Bare bones all that remain of Alex malls after mass looting

Sibongumenzi Sibiya and Nica Richards

It is hoped the presence of the SANDF will deter future looting and destruction - at least for now.

Malls in Alexandra have not been spared violent mass looting incidents currently plaguing the country.

On Monday, looters continued pillaging Pan Africa Shopping Centre, which according to Sandton Chronicle, started on Sunday.

As a preemptive measure, Alex Mall shut its doors and prevented all shoppers from entering, after witnessing looting at nearby malls in the area. So far, it has been spared.

Alex Mall communication and marketing manager Ntokozo Bophela told Sandton Chronicle it was “luck” that they weren’t hit.

The presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is of little comfort to those who have already lost their livelihoods. However, it is hoped their presence will deter future looting and destruction – at least for now.

The SANDF was deployed to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to Sandton Chronicle, every shop at Pan Africa Shopping Centre was hit.

Alex News is also reporting that one man had been killed during the looting incidents, and that police are investigating.

It is reported that taxi drivers even helped looters carry stolen meat from a butchery, and looted items such as alcohol and chicken.

Arrests continue

With the SANDF being deployed, arrests are expected to skyrocket.

As of 11am on Monday, a total of 219 people have been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as the violent protests continues.

About 96 people have been arrested in Gauteng as the damage to property and looting of stores continued overnight.

Police are also looking into four deaths that have occurred due to protest action and looting so far – one in Alex, one in Jeppestown, one in Dobsonville and one in Germiston.