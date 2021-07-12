Popular Les da Chef has died, a few days after tweeting that he had Covid

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Les Da Chef is well known for creating a cooking community on social media and his cookbook 'Dijo'.

News broke that well known local chef, Lesego Semenya, known as Les Da Chef had died.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the account Miz Marcee. It now has been confirmed by his partner Sisipho Gncana. He was known for making traditional dishes more mainstream and with a modern twist. Gaining notoriety over the years, he created a cooking community on his social media, by sharing food tips and how to make our mom’s famous dishes easier.

It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego pic.twitter.com/dhr6Khfd5n— Psychic Witch (@MizMarcee) July 12, 2021

Les Da Chef was also on TV cooking shows such as Mzansi Magic’s Celebrity Mystery Box. His cookbook Dijo become a best seller in 2019, he was planning to reprint it independently.

In other news. I officially own the full rights to my first book.



Dijo will be self-published going forward. pic.twitter.com/2HgfHEHxd2— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) June 30, 2021

Just days ago, the chef confirmed he was fighting Covid. He said last Wednesday, “Day 3 of fighting Covid whilst living with a comorbidity. Thank you for all the support and kind words…and mountains and mountains of medical advice.”

Day 3 of fighting Covid whilst living with a comorbidity. Thank you for all the support and kind words…and mountains and mountains of medical advice. ????



I'm sticking with the meds given and recommended to me by my Dr and pharmacist. So far I'm doing well. ♥️????????— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 7, 2021

Condolences flooded Twitter. Gncana shared a touching image of herself and the chef with a heart.

.@LesDaChef was SO in love and so excited about his new puppy, his projects, his life.



He was so FULL of love.



I can’t believe he’s gone now.

And we all have to carry on.



Why, why, why?????

It’s too much. ????????????— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 12, 2021

My heart nearly stopped ???????????????????? LesDaChef is no more ????????????????????????????— Boitumelo Modiba-Rasefate ???????? (@AfriTumic) July 12, 2021

Dr Sindi and Les Da Chef in a space of 3 months ????— Trev (@Tokyo_Trev) July 12, 2021

It is with great sadness to share the news of the passing of Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.



Rest in eternal peace King candle ???????????? ????#RiplesDaChef pic.twitter.com/ygsfvxLWzi— #CherryFilmFestival ???? (@CherryFilmFest) July 12, 2021

This is a developing story