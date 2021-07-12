Popular Les da Chef has died, a few days after tweeting that he had Covid

News broke that well known local chef, Lesego Semenya, known as Les Da Chef had died.
The announcement was made on Twitter by the account Miz Marcee. It now has been confirmed by his partner Sisipho Gncana. He was known for making traditional dishes more mainstream and with a modern twist. Gaining notoriety over the years, he created a cooking community on his social media, by sharing food tips and how to make our mom’s famous dishes easier.
Les Da Chef was also on TV cooking shows such as Mzansi Magic’s Celebrity Mystery Box. His cookbook Dijo become a best seller in 2019, he was planning to reprint it independently.
Just days ago, the chef confirmed he was fighting Covid. He said last Wednesday, “Day 3 of fighting Covid whilst living with a comorbidity. Thank you for all the support and kind words…and mountains and mountains of medical advice.”
Condolences flooded Twitter. Gncana shared a touching image of herself and the chef with a heart.
This is a developing story