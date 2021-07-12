Former KZN premier Ben Ngubane dies of Covid-19

News24 Wire

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Dr Ben Ngubane has died of Covid-19 complications.

Ngubane was admitted to Melomed Richards Bay private hospital to be treated for Covid-19, but died in the early hours of Monday morning, hospital manager Randal Pedro said in a statement.

“It is with regret that we confirm that this retired politician and former KwaZulu-Natal premier and SABC (board) and Eskom chairperson has demised (sic) earlier this morning at around 01:40.

“Our family mourns this great loss as Dr Ngubane played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an advisory capacity, and I will personally miss his guidance and teaching,” Pedro said in a statement.

Ngubane served on the Eskom board between 2014 and 2017. He also held the position of chairperson of the SABC board and the Land Bank.

He took over as health MEC in the KwaZulu-Natal government in 1991, and was appointed minister of arts and culture in 1994 and again in 1999.

In 2004, he was appointed ambassador to Japan and held the post until 2008.

“Melomed Richards Bay was privileged to have had his years of loyal patronage and support not just as a patient but as an advisory for access to healthcare, and in doing so upheld his oath as a medical doctor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sheila, his children and grandchildren during their time of bereavement as we mourn this great loss together with them,” Pedro said.