Load shedding: Eskom warns weather conditions could impact supply

Power utility calls on consumers to reduce electricity usage to stave off load shedding.

Eskom on Monday issued a power alert, urging consumers to reduce electricity usage after the South African Weather Service warns of adverse weather conditions.

Load shedding warning

While the power utility has not implemented load shedding since 13 June, the threat remains imminent as a result of the cold front making landfall in the Cape provinces today.

Eskom said it could stave off load shedding “due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet and the system is currently performing relatively well”.

Reduce electricity usage

That said, the power utility could be forced to implement load shedding if the situation deteriorates.

“The cold front will increase the demand for electricity thereby putting pressure on the power system.”

To that end, Eskom is urging consumers to assist in easing pressure on the system by reducing electricity usage.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns another cold front will make landfall in the southern part of the country on Monday, before passing to the central and eastern half of SA on Tuesday.

Very cold temperatures can be expected throughout the week.

The Saws said the cold front will make landfall on Monday, and will result in gale-force winds and “significant wave heights” between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from a south-westerly direction.

The weather service explains these adverse weather conditions coincide with higher-than-normal spring tides. Larger waves could cause damage to infrastructure along the Western Cape coastline.

