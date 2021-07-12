News
SANDF troops deployed to Gauteng and KZN

Citizen reporter

The army said as soon as all deployment processes were in place, soldiers would attend to the intense unrest.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that troops will be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with reports coming in of troops already being deployed on the streets Pietermaritzburg. 

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) was said to have requested assistance from the SANDF to assist police in both Gauteng and KZN “to quell the unrest that has gripped both provinces in the last few days”. 

The army said as soon as all deployment processes were in place, soldiers would attend to the intense unrest. 

It is not yet known for how long the SANDF will be deployed or how many soldiers will be on the ground, as this will be dictated by operational requirements. 

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

