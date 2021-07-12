KZN judges warned to watch their backs

Nica Richards

Judges and magistrates across the country have been warned by the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) that their lives could be at risk.

This as intense protest action continues throughout the country, notably in KwaZulu-Natal.

OCJ secretary-general Memme Sejosengwe said in a statement released on Sunday that threats of violence have been made against “certain individuals in the society, including judges and the courts” via a WhatsApp voice note.

The voice note was said to be commanding that judges must be killed and their houses burnt, along with courts.

The OCJ said it had been in contact with police regarding the security of judges and courts, as well as with private security firms at the Constitutional Court and KZN division of the High Court.

“As a precautionary arrangement in view of the above, judges are advised to be vigilant and may wish to continue with virtual meetings and hearings as far as possible, more specifically in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which seems to be the focus areas of the protesters at this point in time.”

All KZN court cases postponed

Chief Magistrate for Durban and Judicial head for region 6 in KZN, Edmund Ngubane has called for all cases in criminal, civil and family courts to be postponed to later dates.

Ngubane also said in a statement that magistrates and other court staff will be allowed to leave as soon as cases have been postponed.

Skeleton staff are expected to be at work on Monday, but purely at office level.

“It goes without saying that the safety of everyone is of paramount importance and I urge everyone to take care and be vigilant when travelling to and from respective court houses.”