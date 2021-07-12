Rea Vaya bus services suspended in Joburg as looting, lawlessness spreads

Citizen reporter

The protests in Gauteng over the weekend also forced the Gautrain Park Station to close on Sunday.



Rea Vaya bus services have been suspended until further notice in Johannesburg, the city announced on Monday.

This is due to the unrest and looting currently plaguing the city, which spilled over into Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal after former president Jacob Zuma began serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court last week.

“The City of Johannesburg hereby informs passengers that Rea Vaya services remain suspended until further notice.

“The situation of unrest and road blockages in some parts of the Joburg central business district has not changed. Passengers are advised to make alternative transport arrangements. The City will use communication platforms to provide constant feedback on the situation during the course of the day [Monday],” the city said in a statement.

Scenes posted on social media throughout the weekend depicted Johannesburg’s inner city and surrounding areas. in chaos, with looting, blocked roads and areas barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

On Sunday evening, Metrorail Gauteng said train commuters should make alternative plans as “no train services will operate in all its corridors across the province” due to the protests.

