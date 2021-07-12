Watch: Fire raging at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg

Chery Kahla

Both Brookside and Edendale Malls are engulfed in flames. See the footage here.

The Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal is the latest target as protests continue to spread across the province. Footage shared on Monday showed the mall engulfed by flames.

Brookside and Edendale Malls burning

A video shared on social media showed Brookside Mall burning, while a second clip shows a blaze at Edendale Mall. Looters can be seen in the background, seemingly loading stolen goods in vehicles.

Meanwhile, five more stores on Jabu Ndlovu and Masukwana streets were set on fire as well. Newcastle centre owner on Monday said, “they vandalised our centre in Osizweni last night. Every single shop [is now] on fire”.

A firefighter told reporters how looters were emptying the shelves while emergency personnel attempted to quell the blaze.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

