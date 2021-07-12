Protest update: Gautrain Metrorail services suspended on Monday

Citizen Reporter

Metrorail called on commuters to 'be extra careful during this period'.

Gautrain Metrorail late Sunday evening said train commuters in Gauteng should make alternative plans as “no train services will operate in all its corridors across the province” due to protests.

Services suspended: 12 July

Metrorail said it is in the interests of commuters and staff safety, following “the chaotic scenes in Johannesburg” over the weekend.

“Suspending the train service is not only in Metrorail’s interest but also in the interest of the safety of all its critical assets, loyal customers and employers who deserve a safe and secure operational environment”, Metrorail said in a statement.

Metrorail called on commuters to “be extra careful during this period for their safety”. All incidents of violence and incitement should be reported to law enforcement agencies.

Gautrain forced to close

The protests in Gauteng over the weekend forced Park Station to close on Sunday as well, which in turn affected Gautrain’s service in the process.

Commuters were not able to use the Park station to Rosebank station route. However, the route from Rosebank station to Sandton station was available on Sunday.

“Please note that Park station has been closed due to protest action in the vicinity of the station. As such, there will be no train service between Rosebank and Park stations until further notice,” Gautrain said in a tweet.

Taxi stay-away due to protests

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) – the principal mouthpiece of the taxi industry in SA – on Sunday evening confirmed taxis in KwaZulu-Natal would not operate on Monday, 12 July.

In the brief statement, Santaco explains the decision was taken to protect taxis and drivers from damage and harm as a result of the ‘KZN Shutdown’ protests following former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

“We can confirm that Santaco in KZN has informed us that all taxis in the province won’t be operating tomorrow”.

