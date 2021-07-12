‘There are no jobs here’: Disgruntled residents complain about unemployment

For many residents of Steve Tshwete local municipality, service delivery is not a problem. But the lack of jobs is a big issue. The complaints of many residents interviewed had nothing to do with mainstream municipal service delivery issues, but a common cry for jobs. The evidence of unemployment could be seen in the numerous young people roaming the streets and some sitting idle in Mhluzi, Nasaret, Rockdale and Extension 24 and other townships. “We have no problem with service delivery here. What we need are jobs,” said Tholakele Mahlangu, 36, an unemployed mother of two. She lived on the...

“We have no problem with service delivery here. What we need are jobs,” said Tholakele Mahlangu, 36, an unemployed mother of two. She lived on the grants of her children, aged nine and 16, in an RDP house in Extension 24.

After her partner was jailed, she had no option but to look for employment, but she had no joy.

“The municipality does not give us jobs, they give it to their friends and family members,” Mahlangu said. Mahlangu submitted her CV at the municipality but no response was forthcoming.

Other youth like Banele Menyuka, 26, and Njabulo Nhlenyama, 25, were is a similar position.

“There are no jobs here. We don’t know where to complain,” Menyuka said.

Nhlenyama said municipal services were good but “we have been waiting for jobs that don’t come”.

Joblessness was exacerbated by the closure of several nearby mines, including the Optimum Mine allegedly looted by the Guptas, and two power stations.

The closures left a trail of suffering, poverty and resulted in an increase in crime levels in various communities in the district. According to executive mayor Diphala Motsepe, Steve Tshwete Municipality had a 17% unemployment rate with about 50% of the youth unemployed.

The rural municipality has a population of 339 000 people. The municipality claimed to have done their best to create jobs through local economic development projects and maintenance works, but the closure of several coal mines nearby worsened the unemployment situation in the area.

The case of Nasaret resident Miriam Tarmohammed appeared to be an isolated one. This grandmother has double trouble on her doorstep.

She endures the stench of a regular sewage spill outside her kitchen entrance. Every time it was fixed by the municipality, the sewer would burst again every two to three months.

Also, despite being a destitute, unemployed woman, she was told she does not qualify for an indigent rebate because she is “CEO” of a crèche she was running on her premises.

She initially had eight kids attending but the number dropped after the outbreak of Covid-19 last year because many parents could no longer afford the R600 monthly fee.

As a result, her monthly income dropped from R3 000 to the current R600 for one remaining child. When approached for comment, the municipality undertook to investigate both Tarmohammed’s complaints.

