Level 4: Alcohol still banned but restaurants may operate under these conditions

While the alcohol ban is still in effect, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for restaurants.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday 11 July said restaurants and other eateries may resume operations but under a specific set of restrictions. Here’s what you need to know.

Level 4 lockdown: Restaurant operations

Under the newly adjusted Level 4 restrictions, restaurants and eateries may resume business and allow sit-ins of no more than 50 people. Smaller venues can’t exceed 50% capacity, Ramaphosa said.

“Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50% of their normal capacity”.

Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to wear their masks at all time and adhere to Covid-19 protocols as the virus “spreads at funerals, at office meetings, at parties, at family occasions, and at restaurants and taverns”.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited under level 4.

Ramaphosa concluded his address by saying South Africans “must forever remember that as difficult as times may be, we shall overcome”.