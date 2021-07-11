Adjusted level 4 lockdown: Schools remain closed until 26 July

Cheryl Kahla

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening and announced adjustments to the current level 4 restrictions. He also said school closures will be extended.

Level 4: Schools remain closed

Ramaphosa said all schools will remain closed until 26 July 2021. During the previous address, the president announced schools would begin closing from Wednesday, 30 June, with all schools to close entirely by Friday.

At the time, a back-to-school date was not confirmed.

Level 4 adjustments

Other restrictions remain in place, including the ban on alcohol sales for both onsite and offsite consumption, as well as the ban on social, religious or political gatherings.

Restaurants and other eateries, however, are allowed to serve up to a maximum of 50 people indoors, and no more than 50% of capacity for smaller venues. Non-essential establishments are still required to close by 9pm.

Curfews remain in place from 9pm to 4am. Ramaphosa said “we know that curfews reduce movement and limit the late-night social gathering that increases the potential for transmission”.

