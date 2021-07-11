WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to confirm latest Covid-19 measures

Cheryl Kahla

President Ramaphosa is set to brief the nation on Sunday evening to announce if level 4 lockdown measures will be adjusted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday after meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) earlier today to review the current level 4 restrictions and adjustments.

Covid-19 in SA

Third wave peaks

South Africa has seen an increase in both new cases and fatalities as the third wave continues to be driven by the Delta variant. Reported figures now exceed those recorded during the previous two waves.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,179,297 with 21,610 new cases identified. A further 265 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 64,138.

Watch: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Watch Ramaphosa’s live address, courtesy of Eyewitness News, below. The stream below will go live at 8pm.