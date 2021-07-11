Family meeting blackout: Eskom to implement load reduction in these districts

Citizen Reporter

Eskom scheduled power cuts across six provinces between 5pm and 10pm, meaning residents in these areas won't be able to watch Ramaphosa's 'family meeting'.

Eskom on Sunday announced load reduction would be implemented across six provinces to “avoid network overloading in high-density areas”. Unfortunately, this means some residents will miss out on President Ramaphosa’s family meeting.

The load reduction comes at the same time as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation SA’s response to the third wave and a possible level 4 lockdown extension.

Power cuts have been scheduled in Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North East between 5pm and 10pm on Sunday.

Ramaphosa’s family meeting

Ramaphosa’s address has been scheduled for 8pm on Sunday. This follows after the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met earlier today to discuss and review the current level 4 restrictions.

South Africa has seen an increase in both new cases and fatalities, with figures now exceeding those recorded during the previous two waves

Eskom load reduction: 11 July

Eskom warns that overloading of the electrical grid “can damage electricity infrastructures by causing explosions of transformers and mini-substations”.

“To avoid overloading the Eskom network and damage to infrastructure in high-density areas prone to network overloading, Eskom will implement load reduction during peak evening hours”.

Eskom urges all customers to report meter bypasses, illegal connections and vandalism of electricity infrastructure on the Eskom Crime Line, 0800 11 27 22.

Gauteng

Load reduction in Gauteng will take place between 5pm and 10pm.

Benoni – Benoni Citicon, Benoni East AH, Benoni Hillcrest AH, Breswol AH, Chris Hani, Combisa, Daveyton, Ekurhuleni rural Albertina, Emaphupheni, Etwatwat, Holfontein, Mandela Park, Old Etwatwa East, Old Etwatwa West, Sentrarand, Winnie Mandela and Wattville

Brakpan and Nigel – Whole of Duduza Township, as well as Tsakana Extension 1, 5, 11, 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21.

Vosloorus – Extension 2

North West

Load reduction in North West will take place between 5pm and 10pm.

Rusternburg Sector – Chaneng, Mabenya, Robega

Limpopo

Power outages in Limpopo will take place between 5pm and 9pm.

Mopani District:

Risenga / Julesburg 11kV – Sasekani, Mhlaba JB, Wisani, Shikwambane, Kuwait, Lenyenye, Gavana, Mafarana, Bergusdorp, Solani, Nyanyukano, Madawa, Molatia

Mamitwa / Bokhuta 22kV – Bonny Village, Maweni, Hlayisani, Musiphani, Nkambako, Malobana, Mercury.

Eastern Cape

Load reduction in the Cape Coastal cluster of the Eastern Cape will take place between 5pm and 10pm in the the Alfred Nzo District.

Matatiele Local Municipality (Rams NB46 22kV overhead line – KwaMvembe, malubalube, Matshona, Moreneng, Khohlong, Masakala, Ramohlakoana, Newlands, Protea, Madimonga, Madimong, Gobizembe, Tholang, Tsepisong, Khohlweni, Maholoholo, Maluti and Mapateng.

Free State

Load reduction in the Free State will take place between 5pm and 8 pm. The following areas in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District will be affected:

Harrismith 42nd Hill overland line 1 and 2: Intabazwe

KwaZulu-Natal

Load reduction in KwaZulu-Natal will take place between 6pm and 8pm.

