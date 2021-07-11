Security guard fatally shot during ‘Gauteng Shutdown’ protests

Cheryl Kahla

A 27-year-old security guard was fatally shot on Sunday.

While protests are flaring up across Gauteng, #FreeJacobZuma protesters have also taken to looting businesses and barricading roads in Jeppestown, Denver and Alexandra on Sunday morning.

This follows after major roads and highways in KwaZulu-Natal were closed on Friday and Saturday as the KZN Shutdown protesters wreaked havoc and burned an unconfirmed number of trucks.

While authorities in Gauteng have joined forces to keep motorists and residents safe on the province’s freeways, an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a security guard.

The gunshot victim’s body was found on the corner of Hanau Street and Ford Steet in Jeppestown. He has since been identified as 27-year-old Sphelane Ndanode, whose brother Mhlonipheni Ndanode spoke The Citizen’s Bernadette Wicks on Sunday.

He said Sphelane was killed shortly after 6am as he was returning from work. Mhlonipheni, who had no words to describe the loss of his brother, said he was alerted to Sphelane’s death by protesters in the area.

It is unclear at this stage whether his death could be linked to the protests. We have reached out to authorities and await confirmation.

Officials are also investigating the fatal shooting of a 40-year old man who was certified dead at a local clinic.

Meanwhile, authorities dispersed a group of protesters Bramley, near Alexandra, and a group of 300 people who barricaded the M2 freeway.

Authorities also arrested 18 suspects in Alexandra; 16 have been charged for public violence linked to the shooting of a police officer.

