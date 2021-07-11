Family meeting confirmed: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday

Cheryl Kahla

It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Sunday, following the NCCC's meeting.

The Presidency confirmed late Sunday afternoon that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met earlier today to discuss and review the current level 4 lockdown restrictions, implemented by Ramaphosa on 26 June.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday, 11 July 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) July 11, 2021

South Africa has since seen an increase in both new cases and fatalities, with figures now exceeding those recorded during the previous two waves.

Delta variant driving third wave

The Delta variant has been driving the third wave of infections in Gauteng and the Western Cape, with the other provinces not far behind.

Earlier this week, Professor Tom Moultrie from the University of Cape Town said other provinces “are also showing strong signs of an increase in infections”, while Professor Tulio de Oliveira said Gauteng is “not out of the woods” yet.

Right to Care CEO and ministerial advisory committee member professor Ian Sanne told The Sunday Times’ Claire Keeton his team was “extremely concerned” about the spread of the virus in Limpopo and Mpumalanga in particular, as well as the North West.