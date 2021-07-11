Level 4: Here’s why the experts say lockdown should be extended

Cheryl Kahla

New Covid-19 infections and deaths are on the rise as the Delta variant drives the third wave.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 11 July 2021, address the nation once again to announce whether level 4 lockdown regulations would be extended.

This follows after South Africa reported 21,610 new cases and 265 Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Gauteng is currently the worst-affected province (accounting for 50% of new cases), followed by the Western Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

Why level 4 should be extended

New cases, deaths on the rise

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, expressed concern this week over the number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Gauteng as the Delta variant became the dominant strain in the country.

Senior Researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Ridhwaan Suliman said Covid-19-related deaths, “the true burden of this wave, are at an all-time high and still continue to increase”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Wits University professor of medicine Francois Venter said “infections are screaming up”.

“Covid-19 is already worse in seven of the nine provinces than in the second wave and deaths are rising fast”, he said.

Unfortunately, a surge in new cases – with the Delta variant as a driving force – means we should probably prepare for the level 4 lockdown regulations to be extended for an additional two weeks.

Alcohol ban during level 4

The alcohol ban will likely not be lifted either. The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) recently published a paper showing how alcohol bans had a positive impact on South Africa’s healthcare system.

While the alcohol ban wasn’t the only thing lowering hospital trauma admissions, the SAMRC said: “any reduction in alcohol availability reduces harm”.

“The drop in cases coming into South African casualty departments during stages 4 and 5 was substantially greater at around 65%, according to our modelling, which is currently under review.”

The SAMRC believes the drop was most likely “due to the cumulative effect of alcohol restrictions alongside social distancing and less vehicular traffic”.

Liquor traders’ open letter

Meanwhile, the National Liquor Traders Council (NTLC) penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal a partial lifting of the alcohol ban. The NTLC also asked the president to provide financial relief to traders.

In a statement on Saturday, NTLC convener Lucky Ntimane called on Ramaphosa to allow taverns and shebeen permit holders to sell alcohol on off-site consumption from Monday to Sunday between 10am and 6pm, while allowing bottle stores to operate from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm.

“As an industry, we are on our knees. We have suffered many months over the last year when our members could not earn their own living,” Ntimane said.

“We have noted with concern the increase in Covid-19 related hospitalisations and positive tests across South Africa. We recognise that we are firmly in a third wave of the pandemic and that robust measures are necessary.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.

NCCC meets on Sunday

Following the National Coronavirus Command Council’s (NCCC) meeting, the council will adjust its response to the Level 4 alert. The meeting comes towards the end of a two-week period under adjusted restrictions as the third wave peaks.

The Presidency said in a statement the NCCC discussion will be followed by meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council and the Cabinet.

During the president’s previous family meeting, Ramaphosa announced the implementation of an adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks pending review, from Monday 28 June to Sunday 11 July.

However, City Press reported the decision had already been taken two weeks ago when Ramaphosa addressed the nation.

