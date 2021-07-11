WATCH: Parts of JHB burning amid ‘Gauteng Shutdown’ protests

Cheryl Kahla

Motorists are warned to avoid Jeppestown, Denver and Alexandra.

Reports of unrest across parts of Johannesburg have been shared on social media on Sunday morning, 11 July, presumably as part of the ‘Gauteng Shutdown’ protest action. Here’s what we know.

Gauteng Shutdown latest: 11 July

Yusuf Abramjee on Saturday said reports of unrest have been streaming in from Jeppestown, Denver and Alexandra. In addition, the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) warned of protest action on the M2 near the Denver exit.

“Both the east- and westbound are blocked off by rocks and burning tyres. Officers have been deployed; road users are advised to use alternative routes”, the department said.

A video shared on social media shows a burned-down church, shops and other buildings while stores are being looted in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Watch: Jeppestown protests

Note: The authenticity of these videos could not be confirmed at the time of publishing.

South Africans have been criticising the protests on social media. One citizen said he is “very disappointed about what s happening [in South Africa], people who should be blamed are top officials [because] they failed to solve their problems”.

Another added: “That’s their aim, to loot people’s shops, nothing else. Zuma is in Escourt, why don’t they go and shut down the police station? Here in [Johannesburg], it’s gonna be war”.

Watch: M2 Denver closed

10/07/2021 @ 23h20#RIOTS

JHB

M2 DENVER CLOSED @ Francois Oberholzer Fwy

AVOID! pic.twitter.com/XpvOWH7wfw— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) July 10, 2021

