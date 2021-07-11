Level 4 lockdown regulations already confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Cheryl Kahla

It's likely level 4 restrictions will be extended from Sunday. Here's why.

After a sharp rise of Covid-19 cases last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa on 28 June announced the implementation of an adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks, pending review again on 11 July.

Now that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is scheduled to meet today, South Africans sit on the collective edge of our seats waiting to hear if lockdown restrictions will be extended.

Some of the previous adjustments included a ban on alcohol sales, restrictions on large public gatherings and an extended curfew. So, what should we expect on Sunday?

Level 4 lockdown likely to continue

Based on the response from experts in their respective fields, it is likely level 4 restrictions will be extended from 11 July. Moreover, City Press reported the extension has already been decided ahead of the NCCC’s meeting.

Ramaphosa and the Cabinet had allegedly decided on a 21-day Level 4 lockdown two weeks ago, when he addressed the nation. He only announced a 14-day extension to “manage concerns from the business community.”

Recall also the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) releasing its latest forecast earlier this week, citing economists assessment that the recent spike in Covid-19 cases “should influence whether the government decides on an extension”.

“Unfortunately, given the progression of the third wave since the measures were announced, we think it is likely that most, if not all, of the current restrictions will be extended,” BER said at the time.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,179,297 with 21,610 new cases identified, which represented a 28% positivity rate.

The health department recorded an additional 265 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 64,138. The total number of recoveries stood at 1,904,107, while 4,225,021 have been vaccinated to date.

Unfortunately, South Africa has over the past seven days, broke several records and none of them for the better. During the second wave, the highest reported daily figure was 21,980 on 8 January. We have exceeded that figure four times over the past ten days.