‘Criminals will be met with full might of the law’ – Ramaphosa on KZN protests

Cheryl Kahla

The statement follows after outrage by South Africans over Ramaphosa's silence on the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday responded to the crisis in KwaZulu-Natal and called for protesters to remain calm and refrain from acts of violence

KZN Shutdown: Ramaphosa responds

Ramaphosa commended the South African Police Force (Saps) for their efforts to quell the violence perpetrated by ‘KZN Shutdown’ protesters in the province.

The president said the impact of public violence, especially against the road freight industry, “will also be felt by the people organising and committing these crimes”.

He said while the constitution protects a South African individual’s right to protest, “it cannot be abused to break the law or to destroy property and threaten livelihoods”.

“The reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence. […] Criminal elements must be met with the full might of the law”.

The statement follows after outrage by South African citizens over Ramaphosa’s silence on the matter.

‘Avoid violence’

Ramaphosa said he also endorses the call by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for called for calm in the province. Zikalala on Saturday called on protesters to “avoid violence and destruction”.

Zikalala said the protests in the province resulted in many commuters not being able to reach their places of work. He called on residents who protest “to do so through peaceful means and avoid violence and destruction at all cost”.

“We are fully conscious of the anger of the community but unfortunately, violence and destruction often affects and attacks people who are not involved”, Zikalala said.

ALSO READ: Police officers deployed to KZN hotspots

Zuma arrest ‘a sad moment’

Ramaphosa on Saturday broke his silence of former President Jacob’s arrest, telling an ANC national executive committee (NEC) that the event is a sad moment in the history of the movement.

He said: “Regardless of one’s views on the Constitutional Court’s decision and the appropriateness or lack thereof of the sentence, many within our movement and broader society feel this pain”.

Ramaphosa said the African National Congress (ANC) must act as, and be seen to be, the leader of society, adding if the leadership of the ANC is not respected, “we cannot say we lead society”.

READ MORE HERE: ‘A sad moment’, says Ramaphosa on Zuma’s imprisonment